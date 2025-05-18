‘As Long As I Breathe, I’ll Protect What You Two Have Built’ – Davido Tells Asika And His Wife, Leonna

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, vowed to protect the union of his manager, Asa Asika.

Naija News reports that Asika has been with Davido since the beginning of his career, although there was a period where both men fell out.

In a viral video online, Davido broke down in tears during his speech at the traditional wedding on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

The Afrobeat singer said that the wedding is not just love but a legacy that proves they can rise without losing their souls.

He said, “Asa, today shattered me… in the most beautiful way.

“Seeing you stand beside Leona, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart — I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him. Nothing was handed to us. We built this through fire, through faith, through a bond that never broke.

“Leona… thank you. For loving him the way we all hoped someone would. You didn’t just join the journey — you became its purpose. You brought him home to himself. I promise, as long as I breathe, I’ll protect what you two have built.

“This wedding… it’s not just love. It’s legacy. It’s proof that we can rise without losing our souls. That brotherhood can survive success. That culture can be kept, not just worn.

“We didn’t just make it, Asa. We made it our way. And standing next to you today, I feel something no award can give me.”