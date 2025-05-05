‘Interesting Times’ – Adeyanju Calls Out Falana Over VeryDarkMan’s Arrest

The arrest of controversial social media commentator, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has sparked controversy, as his attorney, Deji Adeyanju, has publicly criticised Femi Falana for his silence on the matter.

In a recent statement, Adeyanju challenged the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), questioning why Falana has not condemned the arrest or advocated for his client, VDM.

He also alluded to a comparable situation during Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, asserting that he was the first to voice opposition to that case, despite having been a target himself.

“Our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN yet to condemn the arrest of VDM. Interesting times indeed,” Adeyanju wrote on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, May 5.

“When the boy that lead people to attack me under Buhari became a victim under the same Buhari and was arrested, I was the first person to condemn it,” Adeyanju recalled.

In a statement on Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that VeryDarkMan was taken into custody following petitions from several individuals on cyberstalking allegations.

Naija News reports that VDM’s arrest has caused a lingering controversy with celebrities and influencers calling for his release, while others have taken to the streets of Abuja to protest on his behalf.

