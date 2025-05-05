EFCC To Arraign VeryDarkMan In Court Over Multiple Petitions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over multiple petitions.

Naija News reports that the EFCC arrested VeryDarkMan on Friday, May 2, 20,225, after visiting GTBank with his mother to complain about an alleged deduction from her account.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Monday, May 5, 2025, said the activist was taken into custody following complaints from several petitioners.

He said, “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.”

When asked if the case was connected to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Oyewale noted that the petitions were from different individuals and the agency owed them a duty of protection.

Oyewole noted that the social media activist will be released after meeting his bail conditions, adding he will be arraigned in court.

He stated, “We will release him when he meets the bail conditions and we will take the case to court as soon as possible; we are law-abiding.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian musicians, David Adeleke, known as Davido, and his colleague, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, known as Skales, have joined calls for the release of VeryDarkMan.

Davido, on his social media handle, commended Nigerians for voicing their support for VDM. He stated that the united voice in support of VDM showed a united youthful voice. He called for the rights activist’s release.

“Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does actually impact lives and people actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses. FREE MY GUY,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

On his part, “Shake Body“ crooner, Skales, urged the youths to wise up and stand for their rights. He urged Nigerian youths to boycott GTB.