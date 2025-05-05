Davido, Skales Demand VeryDarkMan’s Release

Nigerian musicians, David Adeleke, known as Davido, and his colleague, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, known as Skales, have joined calls for the release of Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reported that the social media celebrity and rights activist, VeryDarkMan (VDM), was arrested by suspected men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after a transaction at Guranatee Trust Bank (GTB) premises.

Davido, on his social media handle, commended Nigerians for voicing their support for VDM. He stated that the united voice in support of VDM showed a united youthful voice. He called for the rights activist’s release.

“Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does actually impact lives and people actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses. FREE MY GUY,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

On his part, “Shake Body“ crooner, Skales, urged the youths to wise up and stand for their rights. He urged Nigerian youths to boycott GTB.

“Nigerian youths wise up !!! Stand together for your right … this is not a time to troll or be against each other … what is going on is serious … tomorrow fit be your turn … lastly GTBank should be a bank you as a youth should stay away from with passion … stay bless me I don go hustle,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.