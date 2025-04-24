Once A Businessman, Always A Businessman – Adeyanju Accuses Peter Obi Of Planning To Work For Tinubu In 2027

Nigerian activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has claimed that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso worked for President Bola Tinubu in the last election.

He asserted that Obi is likely to work for Tinubu again and will most probably refuse to join the coalition.

Speaking on Thursday via a post shared on his 𝕏 page, Adeyanju disclosed what must be done for the coalition by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to succeed.

He argued that all self-centered politicians like Atiku and Obi must be neutral and not run in 2027.

According to Adeyanju, “I’m 100% convinced that Obi worked for Tinubu’s in 2023 & will do so again. I might be wrong but I’m convinced in my mind about this.

“Once a businessman, always a businessman man. Those still in doubt will see the clear hand writing before 2027. He will refuse to join coalition.

“Kwankwaso also worked for Tinubu. For the coalition to succeed, all the self centered politicians like Atiku & Obi should promise not to run and allow neutral folks to run against Tinubu.

“This is how to put the interest of the nation above personal interest. The biggest industry in Africa is politics.

“And those around popular politicians are all merchants. This is why once politics is around the corner, they are in business. Con men and women who just want to cash out. This is why they never tell politicians the truth.”