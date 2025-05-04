VeryDarkMan/Seyi Tinubu: There Are Serious Concerns About Direction Of Democracy In Nigeria – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has decried some of the recent happenings in Nigeria, submitting that they are beginning to negatively affect the country’s democracy, economy and business environment.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday via his 𝕏 account, said some of the actions of security agencies, not only create fear but also risk being mimicked by criminal elements.

Specifically, the former Anambra State Governor referenced the recent arrest of social media commentator, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), saying the manner in which it was carried out left many Nigerians unsettled.

Peter Obi further raised questions about the effect of such actions on Nigeria’s democracy as touching on the rule of law and respect for human rights.

“The recent developments in our nation continue to raise serious concerns about the direction we are headed as a democracy. The tension in the land aggravated by hardship is being needlessly fueled by our attitude to the rule of law and human rights.

“The arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), though perhaps within the legal rights of security agencies, was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled an abduction, a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements. If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability.

“This trend is not new. We must recall that even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities in recent years. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect that ordinary citizens will feel protected under the law,” Obi wrote.

Effect On Nigeria’s Economy

Peter Obi further submitted that the confidence of investors, both local and foreign, might be negatively affected by such happenings, and steps must be taken to avoid actions that undermine the trust of citizens in Nigeria’s economy and business environment.

He called for more civility in the actions of security agencies.

“Moreover, these methods are beginning to affect our economy and business environment. The backlash directed at GTBank, allegedly linked to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Otse’s arrest, has had serious reputational consequences. At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of both citizens and the international community.

“One cannot help but ask: was it impossible to invite Mr. Otse in a civil, transparent, and legal manner? Would that not have spared Nigerians, GTBank, and our national image the unnecessary shame and losses we now witness?” Obi added.

Seyi Tinubu And NANS

On the recent episodes and counteraccusations between Seyi Tinubu and a faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Peter Obi called for the independence of the student leadership body.

He expressed hope that Nigeria would be a country where everyone can speak freely and justice prevail without abuse or theatrics.

“Similarly troubling are allegations surrounding the so-called adoption of the NANS President If true, it raises critical questions about the independence of student leadership and the subtle erosion of young voices in our democracy. Nigeria’s youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will. The oppression of young voices, whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalize.

“We must return to a Nigeria where justice is done and is seen to be done without theatrics or abuse. A country where youth can speak freely, judges can serve with dignity, and institutions act responsibly. That is the Nigeria we must rebuild,” Obi submitted.