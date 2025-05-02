How Can Someone Lie With So Much Confidence? – Seyi Tinubu Blasts NANS President

The son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi, has refuted allegations of bribery, abducting and torturing made by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah.

Naija News reports that the response followed claims made by Isah during a press conference on Wednesday, in which he alleged that Seyi and Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, offered him ₦100 million bribe in Lagos to promote the president.

According to Isah, he rejected the offer, stating that he could not promote a president who had not delivered results.

Isah further claimed that, upon his refusal, plans were made to abduct him.

Reacting in an Instagram post on Friday, May 2, 2025, Seyi described the allegations as an attempt to defame his character.

Seyi Tinubu denied meeting with Comrade Isah in Lagos regarding the subject matter.

He said, “Wow.. how can someone lie with so much confidence…?? Wow wow… an attempt to defame my character. May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah.

“I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world. I have never knowingly met him before. Neither did I visit any location with thugs.

“All these allegations made by Atiku Isah are completely fictional.”