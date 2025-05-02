Police Arrest Popular Nigerian Influencer, VeryDarkMan

Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, known widely as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

Naija News reports that VDM was arrested following his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s bank account.

VDM’s lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the arrest on Friday, revealing that VeryDarkMan was apprehended by officers of the Nigeria Police Force at Area 3 in Abuja.

The arrest reportedly followed the influencer’s outspoken criticism of the bank on social media.

“JUST IN: VDM arrested by the police at GTB. Spoke to them before he was arrested. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime,” Adeyanju wrote in his first update on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter).

In a follow-up statement, Adeyanju provided further details, stating that a team of policemen had arrested VDM at the bank, alongside his friend, C Park.

However, according to Adeyanju, VDM’s mother, who was also involved in the case, was not apprehended.

“They arrested VDM at GTB. He was arrested with his friend C Park but they left his mom alone,” Adeyanju tweeted.

Verydarkman in an earlier post had revealed that they visited a GTBank branch in Abuja to demand an explanation and obtain a copy of her bank statement.

He wrote, “Myself and my mom just arrived at GTBank to get an explanation for the constant debit from her account by GTBank in the name of loan repayments that she never took.

“In this year alone, see the amount of times she has been debited with different amounts.

“We have requested her bank statements so we know when the debiting started.

“So far, in this year alone, there have been more than seven debits on loan repayments.

“GTBank staff are cooperating—hopefully, we’ll know why they keep doing this.”