IGP Egbetokun Reverses Order Summoning Emir Sanusi To Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reversed the invitation that was previously issued to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Muhammad II, to appear for interrogation in Abuja.

Naija News reports Egbetokun ordered the Kano State Police Command to gather the monarch’s statement concerning the incident within the State.

The IGP issued the order in a statement on Sunday, signed by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stating that the withdrawal was done based on the advice of well-meaning Nigerians and the need to avoid any attempt to politicize the issue.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Police Force had summoned Emir Sanusi over the violence that erupted during the recent Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member.

Naija News reports that the invitation follows a tragic incident that occurred on Eid Day when the Emir’s entourage moved from the Eid prayer ground to the palace in a traditional procession. The violence, which disrupted an otherwise peaceful celebration, led to the death of vigilante member Surajo Rabiu and left one other person injured.

The Emir has been asked to appear before the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja, opposite the Police Headquarters, Area 11, at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

However, in a statement on Sunday by Adejobi, IGP Egbetokun said operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated to proceed to Kano to obtain Sanusi’s statement.

He also noted that the earlier invitation extended to Sanusi has been withdrawn.

The IGP assured that the Police Force remains non-partisan and its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn its earlier invitation extended to Alhaji Aminu Sanusi in connection with the unfortunate incident that occurred in Kano State during the Sallah celebration on March 30, 2025. The invitation was initially issued to enable Alhaji Sanusi to provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“However, following advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicized or misinterpreted, the IGP has directed that the invitation be withdrawn. Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement.

“Prior to the Sallah Day celebration, credible intelligence at the disposal of the Police indicated that the two (2) disputed Emirs in Kano State -Alh Ado Bayero and Alh Lamido Sanusi were planning to hold separate Durbar Festivals. The Durbar Festival is a long held tradition which involves a recognized Emir riding on horses around the city in company of his people.

“To forestall possible violence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West who also serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, mni , to engage in dialogue with the two disputed Emirs in kano and the Kano State Government. It was mutually agreed that no Durbar Festival would be held to preserve peace and public safety and none of the disputed emirs will ride on horse on Sallah day.

“Despite this agreement, Alhaji Aminu Sanusi who had attended the Eid Prayers in his car, decided to mount a horse in a procession after Eid Prayers on Sallah Day, accompanied by local vigilantes. This triggered a confrontation by youths in the community, leading to the tragic death of one Usman Sagiru, and leaving several others injured. A situation which the Force had earlier warned against and intended to avert by the emissaries sent earlier to both Alhaji Sanusi and Alhaji Ado Bayero

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains resolute in its commitment to conducting its criminal investigation duties with the highest level of professionalism including the investigation of this incident. All individuals found culpable will at the end be brought to justice. To this effect, some arrests have been made prompting invitation to Alhaji Sanusi. The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism.”