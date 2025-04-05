BREAKING: Police To Grill Emir Of Kano, Sanusi II, Over Vigilante’s Death

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been invited for questioning by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) over the violence that erupted during the recent Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member.

Naija News reports that the invitation follows a tragic incident that occurred on Eid Day when the Emir’s entourage moved from the Eid prayer ground to the palace in a traditional procession. The violence, which disrupted an otherwise peaceful celebration, led to the death of vigilante member Surajo Rabiu and left one other person injured.

An official letter, dated April 4, 2025, and signed by Commissioner of Police CP Olajide Rufus Ibitoye, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department (FID), was sent to the Emir.

The letter reads: “I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID), to invite you for an investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.”

The Emir has been asked to appear before the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja, opposite the Police Headquarters, Area 11, at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

This development comes amid rising tensions in Kano State, following the decision by the State Police Command to ban the annual Durbar festival due to security concerns. The ban, announced just days before Eid-el-Fitr, was intended to prevent potential disturbances during the festive period. However, despite the suspension of the Durbar, Emir Sanusi II’s motorcade procession still took place on the third day of the celebrations.

Additionally, Kano State Police Commissioner, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has set up an eight-member Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to probe the violence.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official statement from the Emir’s palace regarding the police invitation.