Two suspected kidnappers have been killed by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force during a recent gun battle in a forest in Delta State.

The clash happened three days after a 30-year-old man was abducted in the area, Naija News reports.

The suspects were reportedly killed on Saturday, November 15, when operatives of the Delta State Police Command stormed their hideout in the Edo-Ogwashi forest.

The operation followed the abduction of the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, in the community on November 12.

The police operatives, attached to the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Sector III, Ubulu-Uku, reportedly acted on intelligence and worked with a human rights activist and members of the Ubulu-Uku community vigilante to track the suspects.

However, the suspected kidnappers opened fire on the security team after sighting them, leading to a gun battle.

Two of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries, while others escaped from the scene.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Edafe said the operatives recovered a locally fabricated single-barrel gun, three live cartridges and part of the ransom paid to the kidnappers.

He added that the injured suspects were rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed them dead.

The police spokesperson disclosed that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

In a separate operation, police operatives in Agbor arrested a 31-year-old man, identified as Lucky Rechard, during a stop-and-search exercise along Baleke Street on November 15.

According to Edafe, a search of the suspect led to the recovery of an English pistol, a locally made cut-to-size gun and three live cartridges.

He said the suspect had been taken into police custody as investigations continued.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Erale, commended residents for providing useful information that had helped security operatives in the fight against crime.

He also appreciated the support of community vigilante groups, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

Erale urged residents to maintain their cooperation with the police to improve security across the state.