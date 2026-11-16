Police Clarify Viral Video Showing Firearms Training In Kogi

The Kogi State command of the Nigeria Police Force has explained why members of the state’s Vigilante Service are undergoing firearms training in Ankpa Local Government Area, dismissing claims that the exercise is politically motivated.

The police said the training was organised by the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KSVS) to teach its personnel how to properly handle and use newly acquired firearms.

The command made this known in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Salisu Afusat, following the circulation of a viral video on social media alleging that the exercise had a political undertone.

Afusat said preliminary investigations showed that the exercise was legitimate and involved members of the KSVS Mining and Boundary Vigilante Group.

According to her, the training had been ongoing for four days as part of efforts to strengthen security operations across the state.

“The command wishes to clarify that the allegation is false and does not reflect the true nature or purpose of the exercise,” she stated.

The police spokesperson added that the exercise was communicated to relevant security authorities before it began. She said details of the programme, including the names and photographs of personnel selected for the training, were also submitted.

Afusat further explained that the person who recorded and shared the viral video told investigators that he only wanted security agencies to verify the exercise.

She said the individual acted to draw attention to the activity in line with the security awareness principle of ‘See Something, Say Something’.

The command, however, urged residents to be careful about the information they share on social media, warning that unverified reports could create unnecessary panic, tension and public unrest.

It encouraged members of the public to report suspicious activities to the appropriate security agencies for investigation rather than circulate unconfirmed claims.

The police also acknowledged the contributions of the Kogi State Vigilante Service to security operations across the state, particularly its joint activities with the police and other security agencies.

Afusat assured residents that the command would continue to monitor the activities of the vigilante service to ensure they are carried out within the provisions of the law.