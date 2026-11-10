Police Confirm Escape Of Two Inmates From Kogi Prison

The Kogi State Police Command have launched a search for two convicts who broke out of the Okene Custodial Centre on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the fleeing inmates are Salvation Moro, who was jailed for armed robbery, and Samson David, who was serving a term for stealing.

The duo were said to have made their way out of the facility by scaling its rear perimeter wall.

The head of the custodial centre reportedly notified the police of the jailbreak by phone at about 10.30am on November 8.

Confirming the escape on Tuesday, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Afusat Saliu, said the command had begun working with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other security outfits to recapture the inmates.

According to her, the search for the escapees was still ongoing.

The statement reads, “The Command has received a report from the Correctional Centre and is collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt re-arrest of the escapees.

“Efforts to trace and apprehend the fleeing inmates are ongoing. For the avoidance of doubt, this is the first and only official statement I have made to the press regarding this incident.

“Any information or publication attributed to me beyond this statement should be disregarded unless officially confirmed by the Command.”