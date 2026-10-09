Kidnapped Kogi Councillor Rosemary Aduku Dies After Days In Captivity

The Olamaboro Legislative Council in Kogi State has been thrown into mourning following the death of Rosemary Aduku, the Councillor representing Ogugu Ward III, who reportedly died after spending days in captivity.

The Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area, Dr Ameh Williams, announced her death on Friday in a statement issued on behalf of the local government’s executive council, Naija News reports.

Aduku, popularly known among her colleagues as Hon. Rosella, was described as a humble and dependable person who cared about the happiness of those around her.

In the statement announcing her death and burial arrangements, Williams expressed sadness over the loss, saying her contributions and the testimonies shared about her would remain in the memories of those she left behind.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow we announce the sudden demise of our dear sister and colleague Hon. Mrs Rosemary Aduku, the Honorable Councilor representing the good people of Ogugu Ward 3 in the 8 Olamaboro Legislative Council.

“Hon. Rosella as she is profoundly called among her colleagues in the council and members of the Olamaboro Executive Council has been a wonderful soul and down to earth.

“She has been a reliable fellow whose idea is to make everyone around her happy. Though your life was short lived but we will definitely take solace in your legacies and testimonies we have received since your demise.”

The council chairman prayed for God to grant her family, colleagues in the legislative council, members of the executive council and residents of Ogugu District the strength to bear the loss.

The statement added that Aduku’s burial was scheduled for 1pm on Friday at her family compound in Ogugu Centre.

The local government also invited members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attend the burial and pay their final respects to the deceased.

“Adieu Hon. Mrs Rosemary Aduku,” the statement added.