Former Kogi Governor, Ibrahim Idris Is Dead

Former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, has died at age 77.

Naija News learnt that Idris reportedly died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, in the United Kingdom.

According to Vanguard, while details regarding Idris’ demise are still sketchy, family sources said the former Governor had suffered protracted illness.

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‎Confirming the death, the incumbent Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has reportedly condoled with Idris’ family.

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‎In his condolence message, Ododo described the late lawmaker as a man who had made meaningful contributions in politics and business.

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‎Governor Ododo also recalled his last meeting with Idris in March 2024 during a visit involving political stakeholders from Omala Local Government Area.

Idris was elected governor on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in April 2003, defeating the incumbent, Prince Abubakar Audu. He was sworn in on May 29, 2003.

He was re-elected in 2007, but the election was nullified after the courts ruled that the All Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Abubakar Audu, had been wrongly excluded from the poll.

Following a fresh election on March 29, 2008, Idris returned as governor and remained in office until January 2012, making him one of Kogi State’s longest-serving elected governors, with almost nine years in office.

His administration was associated with major infrastructure projects, including the Confluence Stadium, Greater Lokoja Water Scheme, housing estates, roads, and investments in healthcare and education.

Idris also played a major role in developing Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, during his tenure.