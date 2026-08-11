2027: PDP Names Campaign DG, Chairman In Kogi Central

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Dr Salami Etudaiye as the Director-General of its 2027 campaign organisation in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Abubakar Karaku was also appointed as the Campaign Chairman as the party commenced preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the duo were inaugurated on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the campaign organisation held under the leadership of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The development was contained in a statement issued by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media aide, Mike Idoko, on Monday night.

The newly inaugurated campaign organisation was given the task of mobilising voters across the senatorial district and working towards victory for all PDP candidates in the 2027 elections.

Other members of the campaign organisation include Jacob Anebe as Secretary, Ilyasu Zubair as Head of Operations, Isiaka Uhuanaye as Head of Technicals and Jane Onoba as Head of Welfare.

Speaking at the inauguration, Akpoti-Uduaghan charged members of the campaign team to work tirelessly for the success of the party and ensure that the campaign was firmly rooted in the grassroots.

The senator said the party must move beyond the traditional approach of holding rallies and instead engage voters directly in their homes and communities.

She said, “This campaign must be house-to-house and polling unit-by-polling unit. We must reach our people directly, listen to them, engage them and explain clearly why the PDP remains the best platform for the development and progress of our people.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan also called on the campaign organisation to welcome anyone willing to work for the success of the party, irrespective of previous political disagreements.

“We must open our doors for everyone who wants to join this moving train and this winning team. There is room for everyone who believes in the PDP and in the future we are building for Kogi Central,” she stated.

The senator further urged the campaigners to maintain discipline, unity and commitment throughout the electioneering period.

She said all wards and polling units must be adequately covered, stressing that victory would require the collective efforts of party leaders, women, youths, ward executives, campaign coordinators, volunteers and other stakeholders.

According to her, the campaign must be driven by sustained contact with voters and effective mobilisation at the grassroots.

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed Campaign DG, Etudaiye, described the assignment as a serious responsibility and pledged to use his experience and organisational skills to deliver victory for the PDP.

“I stand before you today with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit on fire. I accept, with humility and with steely resolve, the sacred responsibility you have placed upon me as Director-General of this campaign,” he said.

Etudaiye stressed that his appointment was not merely ceremonial, saying the campaign organisation would build a strong political structure across Kogi Central.

“This is not a ceremonial title. This is a call to battle. I did not accept this assignment to manage a campaign of polite handshakes and quiet meetings. I accepted it to organise a movement,” he said.

He said the campaign would cover every part of Kogi Central, including Okene, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi and Ogori-Mangongo Local Government Areas.

He added that particular attention would be paid to wards, polling units, streets, markets, campuses and households.

“We are not going into this election to beg. We are going in to win and to win decisively,” Etudaiye declared.

Etudaiye urged PDP members and stakeholders to unite behind the campaign, noting that victory would depend on effective organisation, mobilisation, unity and discipline.

He also called on women and youths to play active roles in the campaign, describing women as the backbone of the party and youths as important to modern political mobilisation.

The campaign DG promised to run the organisation transparently and professionally while keeping the party’s victory as its major objective.

“I pledge to lead this organisation with transparency, with competence, and with an unrelenting focus on victory. I will listen. I will coordinate. I will fight for every vote,” he said.

He added, “This is not just a campaign. This is a revolution of hope for Kogi Central. I accept this charge. I embrace this duty. And by the grace of God and the collective will of our people, we shall prevail.”

Also speaking, the Campaign Chairman, Karaku, congratulated members of the newly inaugurated team and urged PDP stakeholders to put the interests of the party and the people ahead of personal interests.

He called for unity and peaceful political engagement, while warning party members against bitterness, personal attacks and divisive statements.

“This is the time for every member of our great party to come together. We must put aside whatever differences we may have and concentrate on the larger objective of building a stronger PDP and securing victory for our candidates,” he said.

Karaku urged the campaign team to take the party’s message to the grassroots and engage voters with facts, programmes, achievements and the aspirations of the PDP.

“Our message must be positive, our conduct must be responsible, and our mobilisation must be strategic. We must convince the people through our programmes, our commitment and our presence at the grassroots. Elections are won by organisation, unity and the ability to connect with the people.”

He also urged ward leaders, polling-unit coordinators, women and youth leaders, volunteers and other campaign operatives to work together as one team.

“Nobody should consider himself or herself too important to work with another person. Every vote matters, every ward matters and every polling unit matters. If we remain united, disciplined and focused, we can achieve the victory we desire,” Karaku said.