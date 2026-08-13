Kogi PDP Faults ₦150 Million, ₦50m Campaign Signage Charges

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the newly introduced fees for campaign signage and promotional materials ahead of the October 2026 local government elections and the 2027 general elections.

The party described the charges as excessive, disproportionate and undemocratic, arguing that the policy could make it difficult for political parties and candidates, particularly those with limited financial resources, to campaign effectively.

The Kogi PDP Chairman, Mohammed Gambo, stated this in a statement issued in Lokoja, the state capital, on Thursday, Naija News reports.

The state government had announced fees of ₦150 million for presidential candidates, ₦50m for senatorial candidates, ₦30m for House of Representatives candidates, ₦5m for State Assembly candidates, ₦2 million for chairmanship candidates and ₦300,000 for councillorship candidates for campaign signage and related promotional materials.

Reacting to the policy, Gambo acknowledged the government’s responsibility to regulate outdoor advertising and maintain order in public spaces.

He, however, argued that such regulations must be reasonable and affordable and should not interfere with the constitutional rights of political parties, candidates and citizens to participate in elections.

“Elections are contests of ideas, service and the will of the people. Government regulation must never become a financial barrier capable of determining who can effectively communicate with the electorate,” he said.

According to the PDP chairman, the charges were too high when compared with the spending limits provided under the Electoral Act.

Gambo specifically criticised the ₦50m fee for senatorial candidates, arguing that it represented a significant portion of the legally permitted campaign expenditure.

He said, “First, the charges are excessive and disproportionate. Section 92(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 limits the total election expenses of a senatorial candidate to ₦500 million.

“A ₦50 million signage levy alone therefore consumes 10 per cent of a candidate’s entire statutory spending ceiling, before expenditure on rallies, media, transportation, campaign offices, logistics and other legitimate campaign activities.”

The party maintained that while government had the right to regulate campaign advertising, the fees should not be so high that they undermine the expenditure limits set by electoral law.

It argued that excessive charges could effectively prevent opposition parties and less financially powerful candidates from reaching voters.

PDP Raises Constitutional Concerns

The opposition party also questioned the extension of the policy beyond conventional billboards and posters to personal campaign items such as branded T-shirts, caps and vehicles.

The PDP said government should distinguish between commercial outdoor advertising and the political expression of ordinary citizens.

“Second, government must distinguish commercial outdoor advertising from the personal political expression of citizens,” the statement said.

“The state government’s published policy expressly extends beyond billboards and posters to branded T-shirts, caps and other campaign materials.

“Requiring payment to government before ordinary citizens may wear campaign T-shirts or caps, brand their privately owned vehicles, or display political materials on their homes and private property raises serious constitutional concerns.”

The party cited Sections 39 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression and the right to peaceful association.

According to the PDP, government may regulate commercial signage and the use of public advertising infrastructure but should be cautious about extending such regulation to the private political activities of citizens.

Party Demands Review Of Fees

The Kogi PDP called on the state government to immediately review the approved charges.

It also demanded an inclusive meeting involving all registered political parties, civil society organisations, the Kogi State Signage and Advertisement Agency and other relevant stakeholders.

The party said such engagement would help establish a transparent, reasonable and equitable framework for regulating political campaign materials in the state.

“Democracy thrives when the playing field is level, participation is encouraged and every citizen is free to express a political preference without unnecessary financial or administrative barriers,” the party added.

The PDP reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful, free, fair and inclusive elections in Kogi State, urging political parties and citizens to continue engaging constructively in the democratic process.