Warri Deserves So Much Better – Mary Remmy Njoku Laments Airport Condition

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, has criticized the condition of the airport serving Warri, Delta State, after visiting the city.

Naija News reports that the actress expressed disappointment over the facility, saying her experience during her last visit left her wondering whether Warri had another airport.

In a post shared on her social media page, Njoku questioned the location of what she described as the real airport in Warri, claiming that her flight with Air Peace dropped her off at a facility that looked more like a motor park.

She said she expected a city as important as Warri to have a better airport and expressed surprise at what she encountered.

Njoku clarified that her post was not an attack on the Delta State Government or the aviation authorities but an attempt to draw attention to an issue that needed urgent attention.

She said: “Hello, my Warri people! ❤️ You know that saying, ‘Warri no dey carry last’? I believe am die!

“But before I talk my mind, make I ask one question first. Where una REAL airport dey? 🤨 Because the last time I came, Air Peace carry me go drop for one ‘motor park’! 😭 And I KNOW Warri is too important a city to have an airport that looks like a motor park!

“So, where is your REAL airport?Abeg o, na question I dey ask. Don’t come for me. I am NOT Delta State Government! Neither am I the Minister of Aviation.

“Every time, ‘Warri no dey carry last! Warri no dey carry last!’ E be like say this una ‘no dey carry last’ na for mouth o! But honestly, you guys broke my heart. 💔💔💔 Warri deserves so much better. Something needs to be done about that airport, and many other things I noticed. But make we focus on the airport first.”