A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Upper Area Court has fixed December 15 for further hearing in the divorce suit filed by Zainab Kwankwaso, the second wife of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf.

The Court gave the date when the case, marked CV/97/26, came up on Tuesday before Justice Ado Muktar.

Naija News reports that the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, appeared on behalf of the governor.

Bature informed the court that he had received the court processes on Yusuf’s behalf and submitted a document for use in the proceedings.

He told the court that two issues were involved in the matter, explaining that one was already before the court while the other concerned a private family issue.

The commissioner urged journalists to exercise restraint and maintain neutrality in their coverage, emphasising the personal nature of the dispute.

Counsel to the petitioner, Aliyu Baba, was also present at the proceedings.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until December 15 for further hearing.

The governor also said the divorce process had begun, adding that a notice of dissolution had been issued.

Zainab is the daughter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate and the Governor’s former political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Zainab had filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, in a suit marked CV/97/26, reportedly offering to return her dowry.