Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has berated Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, over a remark about the divorce proceedings initiated by his second wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that social media has been abuzz with the marital crisis between Yusuf and Zainab, the daughter of his estranged political benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who filed a civil suit at the Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, seeking to annul their marriage.

Speaking at a recent public gathering in response to the divorce reports, Yusuf was quoted as saying he was willing to grant Zainab’s request and would advertise for another woman to come in and fill her space.

Yusuf was quoted as saying, “If a white paper is what they need, then we have given it; everyone should rest, that’s it. And we have instructed the Commissioner of Information to issue a statement and advertise on social media so that those who want to fill the vacant position can write an application. If you understand, you understand.”

Reacting to the development, Dalung, in a post via his Facebook page, said whatever disagreement Yusuf has with Kwankwaso should not diminish the dignity owed to his wife.

Dalung argued that Governor Yusuf does not need to publicly humiliate the mother of his children to prove that the marriage has ended.

He wrote, “I have no reservations about Abba Kabir Yusuf’s decision to end his marriage if that is what he genuinely desires. Nobody should be compelled to remain in a marriage that has broken down. My reservation, however, is about how he chose to handle the matter today.

“For a man who has shared nearly two decades of his life with a woman, raised six children with her and occupied the position of her husband, I find the reported remark about granting the divorce so he could “fill the vacancy” particularly unfortunate. Surely, there are more dignified ways to respond to a marital breakdown than making it sound like an administrative position that has become vacant and needs to be filled.

“Whatever has gone wrong between Abba and his wife, she remains the mother of his children. And whatever political disagreements may exist between him and his father-in-law, Rabiu Kwankwaso, those disagreements should not diminish the dignity owed to his wife.

“Imagine the reverse. What if his wife took to BBC Hausa to publicly narrate her own grievances, including things she may have endured during the marriage? Would he consider that appropriate?

“There is a difference between exercising one’s right to divorce and making a public spectacle of the person one is divorcing. The former is a personal choice; the latter raises questions about judgment, sensitivity and restraint.

“Abba is the Governor of Kano State. His political fortunes may change, his alliances may collapse, and his relationship with his former political benefactor may never recover. But his children will live with the memories of how this family crisis was handled. Leadership is not only about the authority to make decisions. It is also about knowing when restraint is more important than the satisfaction of having the last word.

“You do not have to remain married to a woman to preserve her dignity. And you certainly do not have to humiliate the mother of your children to prove that a marriage has ended.”