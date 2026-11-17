Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has confirmed the end of his marriage to Zainab Kwankwaso, daughter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to Sahara Reporters, Yusuf confirmed the divorce on Monday while addressing pensioners at the Government House, Kano, where he jokingly said the papers had been signed.

Speaking in Hausa, the governor likened his new marital status to a demotion in the police ranks, saying he had dropped from “corporal” to “constable,” referring to having one wife instead of two.

“Some days ago, I was being forced to become a constable. I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two wives, but for now I have accepted one,” he said.

The governor, however, hinted that he might marry again in future.

“But mark you, I will still add another wife,” he said.

Yusuf had earlier said he was willing to grant his wife’s request for divorce, adding that if his critics wanted a divorce letter, it should be issued to end the controversy.

Zainab had filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, in a suit marked CV/97/26, and reportedly offered to return her dowry.

The couple were married in 2006 and have six children.

The marriage became strained amid the political rift between the governor and Kwankwaso, which followed Yusuf’s defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).