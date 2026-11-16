Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reportedly agreed to divorce his second wife, Zainab Kwankwaso, after she approached a court seeking to end their marriage.

According to Daily Post, the governor said he was willing to grant her request, adding that if his critics wanted a divorce letter, it should be issued to end the controversy.

Yusuf disclosed that he had directed the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs to issue an official statement on the matter.

He said granting the divorce would allow him to “fill the vacancy” created by the separation and enable everyone involved to move on with dignity and respect.

The governor stressed that he wanted the controversy over his marriage to end.

The development came amid earlier reports that the governor had planned to send a delegation to the Abuja residence of his father-in-law and Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to resolve the crisis.

A source in the Kano Government House told Daily Post that the delegation, made up of political leaders, Islamic scholars, and elders, would be led by former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

Others expected on the mission included the leader of the Qadiriyya movement in Nigeria and West Africa, Khalifa Qaribullah Kabara; Islamic scholar and member of the Kano State Shura Council, Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah; and Tijjani Yammota.

Zainab had filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, in a suit marked CV/97/26, reportedly offering to return her dowry.