NPFL Updates: Kano Pillars Reinstate Coach Abdallah, Lobi Stars Shift Attention To FA Cup

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Kano Pillars have reinstated their technical adviser, Usman Abdallah, following the resolution of previous issues.

Abdallah was initially suspended by the NPFL giants in February due to concerns over team performance and his interaction with fans after the team’s goalless draw against Bayelsa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium. During his absence, assistant coach Ahmed Garba Yaro Yaro successfully led the team.

The club announced on X, “All issues have now been resolved. Technical Adviser Usman Abdallah has returned after the misunderstanding with the fans and will lead the team for the remainder of the season. Welcome back, Gaffer!”

Currently, Kano Pillars hold the eighth position on the NPFL table with 44 points from 31 matches.

In a positive turn of events, Plateau United’s chairman, Habila Hosea Mutla, credits the team’s recent success to the commitment and patience demonstrated by the management and coaching staff.

The Peace Boys have lost only once in their last six NPFL matches, including an impressive victory against defending champions Rangers in their latest outing.

Mutla emphasized that parting ways with head coach Mbwas Mangut was not a viable option during a challenging stretch. He stated, “It’s all down to our patience. We felt it was not the right time to make a coaching change, as there were no guarantees of finding a better replacement. Our aim was to maintain stability, work diligently, and stay hopeful. Our patience has indeed yielded positive results.”

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars are now concentrating on their upcoming President Federation Cup Round of 32 match against Nigeria National League side Solution FC, set for Wednesday in Aba.

The Pride of Makurdi faced a setback when their training session was disrupted by an unfortunate incident involving thugs at their Makurdi training ground.

Fortunately, the players and technical crew managed to resume training in a more secure environment on Monday. As they prepared for the match under the guidance of Head Coach Tony Bulus and his staff, the team exhibited high spirits and determination.

Lobi Stars shared on their Facebook page, “Following a constructive meeting with the Board and management, any lingering tension has been set aside. The team is now energized and ready to pursue victory.”