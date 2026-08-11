NPFL: Tragedy Hits Katsina United As Newly Signed Player Chinedu Dies During Friendly Match

The Nigerian football community was plunged into deep mourning on Tuesday following the sudden death of Ozoh Chinedu, a newly signed player for Katsina United Football Club and former Kano Pillars star.

Naija News reports that Chinedu passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after suffering a sudden medical emergency during a pre-season friendly match between Katsina United and Niger Tornadoes at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

A statement released by the Katsina United Media Directorate confirmed that the player collapsed on the pitch and received immediate attention from medical personnel before being rushed to K-Dara Specialist Hospital.

Despite emergency efforts by medical staff to save his life, the player died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

‘We Are Devastated’

The tragic news has sent shockwaves across the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), coming just weeks after Chinedu joined Katsina United to boost their squad ahead of the upcoming football season.

Teammates, coaches, club management, and fans have expressed heartbreak over the sudden loss of the talented player whose promising career was tragically cut short.

Prior to his move to Katsina United, Chinedu spent time with top-flight side Kano Pillars, where he established himself as a reliable performer. He was expected to play a key role in Katsina United’s campaign for the new season.

The exact nature of the medical emergency that led to his collapse and subsequent death has not yet been officially disclosed.

Club officials noted that further details regarding his death would be communicated following medical assessments and discussions with the late player’s family.

The tragic incident has thrown Katsina United’s pre-season preparations into total disarray, with a heavy, sombre mood hanging over the camp as players and coaching staff mourn their fallen teammate.

In its official release, Katsina United offered heartfelt condolences to Chinedu’s family, friends, teammates, and the entire Nigerian football community, praying for fortitude for everyone affected by the painful loss.