Kano Pillars In NPFL: Challenges, Impact Of Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Yaro Yaro

The 2024–2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season has been particularly eventful for Kano Pillars Football Club, marked by the return of two distinguished players: Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi.

The homecoming of Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi has not only rekindled memories but also infused renewed hope among the ‘Sai Masu Gida’ faithful. This feature delves into their journey back to Kano Pillars, the challenges they’ve encountered, their performances thus far, and insights from interim head coach Ahmed Garba Yaro-Yaro.

Ahmed Musa: The Icon Returns

Ahmed Musa’s football journey is nothing short of remarkable. Born on October 14, 1992, in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, Musa’s career has spanned various continents and leagues. His initial rise to prominence began with GBS Academy, followed by loan spells at JUTH and Kano Pillars.

During the 2009–2010 season, Musa showcased his scoring prowess by netting 18 goals in 25 appearances for Kano Pillars, setting a then-record for the highest goals in a single NPFL season.

Musa’s talents soon caught the attention of European clubs, leading to stints with VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands and CSKA Moscow in Russia.

His tenure at CSKA Moscow was particularly fruitful, where he amassed 42 goals in 125 appearances and secured multiple Russian Premier League titles.

A brief period in the English Premier League with Leicester City followed, after which Musa explored opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

In October 2024, the iconic winger made a heartfelt return to Kano Pillars, aiming to contribute his wealth of experience to his boyhood club.

In the 2024–2025 NPFL season, Musa has been instrumental for Kano Pillars. As of March 10, 2025, he has made 18 appearances, registering six goals. This tally places him among the league’s top scorers, reflecting his consistent form and attacking threat.

Beyond his goal-scoring, Musa’s leadership on and off the pitch has been invaluable, mentoring younger players and elevating the team’s overall morale.

In an interview with Naija News, the Interim technical adviser of Kano Pillars, Ahmed Garba Yaro-Yaro, said: “Ahmed is not someone you can tell what to do. No matter how the situation is, someone who is outside is seeing more than someone who is on the pitch.

“We used the few things we observe when Ahmed is inside the field to give him advice, and he uses it. And even when he is inside the field, he can come on the sidelines to share ideas with us… We watch, we use what we see and share the idea to get what we want.”

Shehu Abdullahi: The Road To Redemption

Shehu Abdullahi’s return to Nigerian football has been a narrative of resilience and adaptation. The versatile defender and midfielder rejoined Kano Pillars in October 2024 after a series of challenges abroad.

Before his return, Abdullahi faced struggles with injuries and inconsistent form during his stints with clubs like Omonia Nicosia and Levski Sofia. These setbacks limited his playing time and impacted his overall performance.

Since rejoining Kano Pillars, Abdullahi has been on a journey to regain his fitness and form. As of March 10, 2025, he has made 12 appearances for the club.

His technical style contrasts with the NPFL’s aggressive nature, necessitating a period of adjustment. His limited playtime can be attributed to this transition phase and the need to regain full-match fitness. However, with consistent training and adaptation, there’s optimism about his potential contributions in the latter part of the season.

“Abdullahi is a ball player, while Nigerian football is more of an aggressive game”, coach Yaro Yaro told Naija News. “Abdullahi has not played for a long time. He is getting himself now gradually. It is not easy for him because Abdullahi is not training like Ahmed…

“Ahmed is always training. Ahmed is training hard on a personal level, aside from the one with the team. Ahmed’s level of personal training is unbelievable. That is why Ahmed got into the team once.

“People are surprised. But he [Ahmed Musa] is not playing. He is serious about what he is doing. He is training hard day and night even if he is not with the team… Due to his fitness, I believe that if he comes back to the national team, I believe that it will be difficult for the team to bench him.

“But Shehu is coming gradually. It is not easy for him because Nigeria football is more aggressive now. He is getting used to it now and his performance is improving.”

Kano Pillars: Season Performance Analysis

The 2024–2025 NPFL season has been a rollercoaster for Kano Pillars, both on and off the pitch. As of March 10, 2025, the club has played 28 matches, securing 12 wins, six draws, and ten losses. This record positions them in the 6th spot on the league table with 42 points, a point away from the top four.

Kano Pillars’ NPFL stats after matchday 28

Goals Scored: 32

Goals Conceded: 33

Goal Difference: -1

The marginal negative goal difference indicates a need for defensive fortification. While the attack, spearheaded by players like Musa, has been effective, the defence has occasionally faltered, leading to crucial losses.

Coaching Turmoil and Resurgence at Kano Pillars

The season has also been marked by a coaching carousel that has impacted the team’s stability. In July 2024, Kano Pillars appointed Paul Offor, a former Sporting Lagos gaffer, as head coach.

However, his tenure was short-lived due to a series of poor results, leading to his dismissal. Subsequently, Usman Abdallah was appointed but faced suspension following an incident with fans after a home draw.

Amidst this turmoil, former club captain Ahmed Garba Yaro-Yaro stepped in as interim head coach. Under his leadership, the team has shown signs of rejuvenation. Yaro-Yaro’s intimate knowledge of the club’s culture and his emphasis on discipline and unity have been pivotal. Fans have expressed their support for his permanent appointment, citing the positive changes observed during his interim tenure.

In conclusion, the homecoming of Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi to Kano Pillars is more than a sentimental journey; it’s a testament to their commitment to Nigerian football and the development of the NPFL. Their experiences abroad have enriched the team’s dynamics, offering both skill and mentorship to younger players. As the season progresses, their influence, combined with the stabilizing presence of interim coach Yaro-Yaro, could steer Kano Pillars to a triumphant end.