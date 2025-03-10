NPFL Updates: Matchday 28 Results, Niger Tornadoes Coach Speaks On Season, Others

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser, Majin Mohammed, has expressed optimism as his team prepares for their upcoming NPFL match against Katsina United.

After a narrow 1-0 loss to Rivers United on Saturday, Mohammed emphasized the importance of regrouping and focusing on securing maximum points in their next NPFL game.

“We will motivate the players and concentrate on our home match, aiming for a crucial three points that will be vital for our standing,” Mohammed noted.

Currently, Niger Tornadoes sit in 12th place on the NPFL table with 37 points, and the team is determined to improve their performance after remaining winless in their last two fixtures.

In a positive development, Rangers have welcomed two promising youth team players, Anoruo Lawrence Chukwudi and Ogbonna Odira Christian, to the senior squad. Both players have signed their first professional contracts with the Flying Antelopes, showcasing the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

Rangers Chairman Amobi Ezeaku highlighted this initiative as a key part of the club’s strategy. “This reinforces our dedication to identifying and developing young talents,” Ezeaku stated. “Anoruo and Ogbonna have shown great promise in our U-19 team, and we are excited about their potential contributions to the senior squad.”

Sunshine Stars head Coach Bobola Akinfolarin praised his players for their resilience following a challenging away draw against Nasarawa United, which ended 1-1 at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday. Akinfolarin underscored the importance of maintaining a positive attitude as they approach the remaining league fixtures.

“We will treat each match with a focused mindset; our performance against Nasarawa United was commendable,” Akinfolarin shared with the club’s media.

Despite sitting in the relegation zone with 32 points, Sunshine Stars are eager to turn things around as they prepare to face Plateau United at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

This weekend marked Match Day 28 in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League, with several exciting results. Enyimba secured a 1-0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors, thanks to a first-half goal by Joseph Atule. Kwara United showcased their strength with a 2-0 win at home against Kano Pillars, with goals from Wasiu Alalade and Wasiu Jimoh.

In a surprising matchup, NPFL leaders Remo Stars faced a setback against Bendel Insurance, losing 2-1. Nevertheless, they remain at the top of the league table with 54 points after 28 matches, followed by Rivers United in second place with 46 points.

The Results From The NPFL Matchday 28 Games Are As Follows:

Plateau United FC 1-0 Abia Warriors FC

Kwara United FC 2-0 Kano Pillars FC

Enyimba FC 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Nasarawa United FC 1-1 Sunshine Stars FC

Rangers International FC 1-1 Akwa United FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC

Bendel Insurance FC 2-1 Remo Stars FC

Lobi Stars FC 0-1 Ikorodu City FC

Rivers United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Katsina United 1-0 Shooting Stars FC