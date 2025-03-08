NPFL Shortlists Ilechukwu, Ogunmodede, Two Others For Manager Of The Month Award

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced the shortlist for the prestigious Coach of the Month award for February.

The NPFL has shortlisted four outstanding managers who have significantly contributed to their teams for the award.

Imama Amapakabo of Abia Warriors, Fidelis Ilechukwu of Rangers, Greg Ikhenoba of Bendel Insurance, and Daniel Ogunmodede, representing Remo Stars, are the four nominees.

Imama Amapakabo has demonstrated exceptional leadership by guiding the Abia Warriors to an impressive record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat throughout five matches this month.

Under his stewardship, the Umuahia-based club has surged to seventh place in the league standings, reflecting a remarkable turnaround in form that has fans optimistic about their chances in the ongoing season.

Fidelis Ilechukwu is at the helm of Rangers, steering his team in a determined pursuit of continental football for the next season. Throughout February, Ilechukwu’s tactics have resulted in three victories, a draw, and a single loss, maintaining the Rangers’ competitive edge and bolstering their aspirations for a top-league finish.

Greg Ikhenoba has made a notable impact at Bendel Insurance, showcasing his tactical acumen since his appointment. He played a pivotal role in the team’s climb out of the relegation zone, leading them to four wins and a draw over six matches. As a result, Bendel Insurance has now ascended to ninth place on the NPFL table, reflecting their improved form and resilience.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ogunmodede has successfully maintained Remo Stars’ position at the top of the NPFL table. His team secured three victories from five matches this month, further solidifying their dominance and showcasing Ogunmodede’s effective management skills.

Note that the winner of the Coach of the Month award will be determined by a panel of Nigerian football experts, with the announcement set to take place next week.