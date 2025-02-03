Kano Pillars Suspends Coach Usman Abdallah, Remo Stars Coach Pity Sunshine

Former champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Kano Pillars, have suspended their technical adviser, Usman Abdallah, for three weeks following a challenging start to the 2024-2025 season.

Kano Pillars made this decision after their recent goalless draw against Bayelsa United at home, as well as feedback regarding a negative interaction with fans.

The club announced the suspension via X, acknowledging the need for a change in leadership to improve the team’s performance. Ahmed Garba, popularly known as Yaro Yaro, will step in as the interim coach during Abdallah’s absence.

“The management of Kano Pillars FC has suspended Usman Sheriff Abdallah for three weeks due to unsatisfactory results and his conduct towards fans after the recent match,” the statement read. “Chief coach Ahmed Garba Yaro-Yaro will take charge of the team.”

Kano Pillars has encountered difficulties lately, having not secured a win in their last two matches. They experienced a setback with a 4-1 defeat against newly promoted Ikorodu City and followed it up with a draw against Bayelsa United.

This recent form has resulted in the team dropping to 10th place on the league table, currently standing at 29 points after 21 games.

Yaro’s first challenge will be a match against league leaders Remo Stars at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne next Sunday, presenting an opportunity for the team to regroup and refocus.

On the other hand, Remo Stars, under the guidance of coach Daniel Ogunmodede, are enjoying a strong season and are focused on maintaining their momentum as they pursue their first title in club history. With five consecutive wins and an unbeaten streak of seven matches, they hold an impressive eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Following their recent victory over Sunshine Stars, which ended 2-1 in what was somewhat of a home game for them, Ogunmodede reflected positively on the team’s performance and its significance for their title aspirations.

“We had a great game, but unfortunately, I have pity for Sunshine because they played in front of our crowd, on our pitch, and we couldn’t afford to lose. We saw the opportunity, and we had to take it”, the coach said.

“We fought like we wanted everything, and we got the two goals; they fought back and dominated. They dominated the midfield and had their moments but we denied them a lot of chances.”

This win marked Remo’s fourth away triumph of the season, boosting their confidence ahead of their next encounter against Kano Pillars. As they prepare for the upcoming clash, Ogunmodede remains optimistic about securing another three points to strengthen their position at the top of the table.