NPFL Updates: Kano Pillars Ready For Ikorodu Test, Bendel Sign 11 Players, Matchday 21 Fixtures

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) giants, Kano Pillars are primed to secure vital points in their upcoming midweek match against Ikorodu City.

The NPFL Clash will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29.

Head coach Usman Abdallah has emphasized the team’s positive mindset leading into this important game.

In a statement shared on X, Kano Pillars expressed confidence as they prepare for the Matchday 21 clash: “The shake-ups are behind us, and the boys are in high spirits. We are focused on achieving maximum points to build on our impressive performance this season.”

Currently, Kano Pillars sit in eighth position on the league table with 28 points, and they are determined to climb higher.

Meanwhile, Bendel Insurance has made significant strides by recruiting 11 new players for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season in the NPFL. The new additions include Arinze Ogbonna, Olawale Samson, Amietimi Enewarikpemi, Richards Christopher, Ini Edem, Mdasira Ramson, Solomon Okpako, Osahon Osoboh, Promise Harrison, Vincent Akpikpi, and Abel James.

Notably, Ogbonna and Christopher have joined from NPFL teams Lobi Stars and Akwa United, respectively.

Okpako has made a move from Akwa United, while Osoboh has transitioned from Sunshine Stars. Harrison comes from Enyimba, and Akpikpi has moved from the Nigeria National League’s Warri Wolves. Samson, Enewarikpemi, and Ramson have been recruited from the Nationwide League One, and Edem and James were signed as free agents.

Bendel Insurance are set to face Rivers United in another exciting midweek fixture in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, looking to make a strong impression with their new squad additions.

NPFL Matchday 21 Fixtures and Kick-Off Time:

Wednesday, January 29

Bayelsa United Vs Sunshine Stars

3 p.m.

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Enugu Rangers

3 p.m.

Remo Stars Vs Abia Warriors

4 p.m.

Ikorodu City Vs Kano Pillars

4 p.m.

Akwa United Vs Lobi Stars

4 p.m.

Shooting Stars Vs Nasarawa United

5:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 30

Enyimba Vs Heartland

4 p.m.

Rivers United Vs Bendel Insurance

Niger Tornadoes Vs Kwara United

4 p.m.

Katsina United Vs Plateau United

4 p.m.