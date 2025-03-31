NPFL Updates: Lobi Stars Debunk Infighting, Remo Stars Coach Reveals Secret Of Team’s Success

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Lobi Stars have addressed recent allegations suggesting the club sent individuals to disrupt a training session involving their players and officials at the Government Model Secondary School Pitch in Makurdi on Sunday.

Social media reports claimed that thugs attacked Lobi Stars players during training at the behest of the club’s management. In response, the NPFL club firmly refuted these allegations, describing them as unfounded and detrimental to the club’s reputation.

The club clarified that the incident was actually a misunderstanding involving a group of fans expressing concerns about the team’s performance.

“The situation was promptly managed by the club’s Board and Management, who are dedicated to maintaining a peaceful and progressive football environment,” the club stated.

Currently, Lobi Stars find themselves at the bottom of the NPFL standings.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars assistant coach Sulaiman Folarin emphasized that trust and teamwork have been pivotal to the team’s success in the NPFL this season. The Sky Blue Stars are currently at the top of the league table with 60 points from 30 matches and have finished as runners-up for the past two seasons.

Folarin highlighted the strong bond among the coaching staff led by Daniel Ogunmodede as a factor in their achievements.

“In the absence of our head coach, who has been on national duty, we’ve managed to play 10 matches, securing seven wins and three draws. This reflects Coach Ogunmodede’s confidence in me, my assistant Coach Shokabi, and the rest of the coaching team,” he told BSN Sports.

He noted that whenever Coach Ogunmodede is away with the national team, the coaching staff and players strive to perform at their best to honor his trust and dedication.

“The trust and synergy we’ve cultivated over nearly three years are invaluable”, coach Folarin added. “I comprehend his philosophy, and the results demonstrate our collective understanding. It’s impressive that no other coach has gone unbeaten through 10 NPFL games this season, which speaks volumes about our collaboration.”

In another development, Rangers forward Godwin Obaje will not participate in Wednesday’s President Federation Cup match against Heartland due to injury. This Round of 32 match will take place at Awka City Stadium.

Obaje exacerbated a pre-existing injury during Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Plateau United last week. He is also expected to miss the team’s next two matches in the NPFL. This injury poses a significant challenge for the Flying Antelopes as they aim for a continental spot by the end of the season.

The experienced striker has contributed four goals to the title holders in the NPFL this season, and Rangers currently sit in fifth place with 45 points from 31 matches.