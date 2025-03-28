NPFL Updates: Shooting Stars Coach Calls For Improvement, NPFL Partners FRCN, Others

Shooting Stars technical adviser, Gbenga Ogunbote expressed his desire for improvement following his team’s 2-2 draw against El-Kanemi Warriors in the NPFL.

The Oluyole Warriors initially took control of the NPFL match, securing a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Gideon Monday and Sadiq Ibrahim. However, they faced challenges after the break, allowing the hosts to equalize.

“While we appreciate securing a point on the road, it’s clear that we had opportunities to earn more,” Ogunbote remarked after the game. “We must focus on managing our leads better in the future to avoid similar situations.”

When asked about the weather’s impact on the game, Ogunbote noted that conditions improved in the second half. “It wasn’t the weather that affected us; rather, it was our inability to maintain our lead,” he said.

Sunshine Stars Not Thinking Of Relegation

Sunshine Stars chairman, Bamidele Ologunloluwa, reassured fans that the club is committed to staying in the top tier of Nigerian football, the NPFL.

Currently positioned in the relegation zone, Ologunloluwa encouraged supporters to remain hopeful and united in their support for the team.

“We still have seven matches left in the league, and with focused effort, we believe we can finish above the relegation zone,” he stated. “This is a challenging time for us, but we are dedicated to supporting our players and staff, ensuring timely payment of salaries and bonuses. We must come together to uplift Sunshine Stars during this period.”

Kennedy Boboye Excited Over Akwa United Win

Akwa United head coach, Kennedy Boboye, praised his players for their commendable 2-0 victory against Niger Tornadoes.

Felix Oloye inadvertently scored an own goal just before halftime, giving the Promise Keepers the lead, which was later secured by substitute Abson Mare in the closing stages of the match.

“This win reflects the determination and commitment of my players,” Boboye stated. “The confidence within the team is growing, and we aim to carry that momentum into our remaining matches.”

With the victory, Akwa United climbed to 16th place on the league table with 37 points from 31 matches. Boboye highlighted their continued focus, stating, “We aim for maximum points in our remaining matches as we strive to finish the season strong.”

Looking ahead, Akwa United will face Mighty Jets Feeders in the President Federation Cup Round of 32 on April 2nd.

Plateau United Coach Celebrates Win

Plateau United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut expressed pride in his team’s narrow win against Rangers, viewing it as a significant confidence booster to conclude the season positively.

Kalu Samuel’s goal secured a 1-0 victory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, extending Plateau United’s unbeaten run to four matches in the league.

“This victory is crucial for us after a challenging period,” Mangut shared in a post-match interview. “We are gradually rediscovering our form, and this win will help us approach the final matches with renewed confidence.”

With the win, Plateau United improved to 11th in the league standings, accumulating 41 points from 31 matches.

Remo Stars Coach Celebrates Players

Remo Stars technical adviser, Daniel Ogunmoded,e commended his players for their impressive 2-0 win over Enyimba.

Goals from Olamilekan Adedayo and Samson Olasupo propelled Remo Stars to victory in a competitive match against the renowned People’s Elephant.

Ogunmodede praised his team’s performance against such a formidable opponent. “This was a strong display from my players against one of Nigeria’s top clubs,” he noted. “We recognized the importance of this match and executed our game plan effectively, which allowed us to secure vital points.”

With this victory, Remo Stars solidified their position at the top of the league with 60 points from 30 matches.

NPFL Partners FRCN

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has established a partnership with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) to enhance visibility and engage fans across the country.

NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye described this collaboration as a strategic initiative aimed at popularizing Nigeria’s top-tier league both locally and internationally.

He emphasized that Radio Nigeria’s extensive reach and esteemed reputation make this partnership a valuable opportunity for boosting fan engagement and promoting the league.