NPFL Updates: Finidi George Positive After Rivers’ Defeat, Amuneke Hails Heartland

Rivers United’s technical adviser, Finidi George, reflected positively on his team’s effort despite their 1-0 away defeat in the NPFL to Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

Kehinde Malik scored the only goal of the match in the first half, but Finidi praised his players for their resilience throughout the NPFL game.

“While we came here with the intention of winning, conceding that early goal made things challenging for us,” Finidi noted after the match. “In the second half, we really pushed for an equalizer, and I must commend Bayelsa for their disciplined defence.”

He emphasized that the match hinged on a single moment for the opposition, but he was proud of his team’s performance despite the result.

“Even in defeat, there were many positives to take from the game, and I commend my boys for their effort,” he added.

Rivers United remains in second position on the league table, showcasing their strong performance throughout the season.

In a separate match, Heartland FC coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, praised his team’s determination in securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Sunshine Stars in Ijebu Ode on Wednesday.

The Naze Millionaires demonstrated resilience following a previous 2-0 home defeat to Abia Warriors, with a strong aim to bounce back. Amuneke affirmed that the goalless draw reflected the competitive nature of the game.

“It was a challenging match for both sides, particularly given their standings on the table,” Amuneke remarked. “Each team came in hoping to secure maximum points. We created several chances but couldn’t find the net, and they had their opportunities too, which they also missed. Overall, while we would have preferred to take all three points, earning a draw wasn’t a negative outcome for us.”