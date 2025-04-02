President Federation Cup: Bendel Insurance, Nasarawa, Kwara Move To Round Of 16

Kayode Oke delivered an outstanding performance, netting a hat-trick as Bendel Insurance comfortably advanced to the Round of 16 in the President Federation Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Adamawa United.

Oke began his scoring spree in the 32nd minute of the President Federation Cup round of 32, finding the back of the net with a precise shot at the Lafia City Stadium.

He then extended his team’s lead with another goal just three minutes before the hour mark, showcasing his impressive positioning and striking ability. Oke capped off his remarkable afternoon by scoring his third goal in the 87th minute, sealing the match for his team.

In another thrilling matchup, Nasarawa United also secured their spot in the President Federation Cup round of 16, delivering an emphatic 5-0 win against Ijele FC.

The team’s offensive prowess was on full display, with Qamar Adegoke contributing significantly by scoring twice. Chidera Nduka, Ugochukwu Leonard, and Peter Eneji also found the net, collectively demonstrating the depth and strength of Salisu Yusuf’s side.

Meanwhile, Kwara United grabbed their spot in the round of 16 with a narrow yet decisive 1-0 victory over Gombe United. Shola Abdulrahman was the hero of the day, scoring the crucial goal in the 55th minute. His expertly placed shot not only secured the win but also highlighted his importance to the team as they progressed in the tournament.