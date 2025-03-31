Angry Mob Attacks Lobi Stars Players During Training

Tensions ran high in Makurdi as Lobi Stars players were ambushed by a group of attackers during their training session at the Government Model Secondary School Pitch.

Naija News reports that the incident, which occurred on March 30, 2025, has sparked widespread concern among fans and football stakeholders.

Reports suggest that the attack stemmed from growing frustration over the team’s poor performances, with Lobi Stars currently languishing at the bottom of the NPFL table.

Some sources claimed that the assailants were enraged supporters, while others speculated that cultists might have been involved.

Social media reactions fueled controversy, with some accusing the club’s management of orchestrating the assault due to allegations of match-fixing, particularly in games against Abia Warriors. However, these claims remain unverified.

An eyewitness, Haruna, who spoke to Leadership correspondent, recounted arriving at the pitch just in time to witness the players being beaten and threatened.

According to him, some were even locked inside the team bus for 30 minutes as a form of punishment.

In response to the allegations, Lobi Stars’ Media Director, Emmanuel Uja, denied any involvement from the club’s management, dismissing claims that officials had a hand in the attack.

He assured fans that steps were being taken to ensure the players’ safety moving forward.