Lobi Stars Confirm Postponement Of NPFL Clash Against Rangers 

Relegation-threatened Lobi Stars have confirmed a change in the schedule for their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 34 fixture against Rangers International FC.

The NPFL match, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 20, will now take centre stage a day earlier, on Saturday, April 19.

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu will host the match, and it will kick off at 4:00 PM. At the time of writing, the specific reason for this date adjustment has not been disclosed.

In their statement shared on their official Facebook page, Lobi Stars expressed gratitude to their dedicated fan base, stating, “To our cherished fans, please be informed that our Matchday 34 tie against Rangers International FC of Enugu, earlier slated for Sunday, April 20th, will now be played a day earlier, Saturday, April 19th, at 4:00.

“The venue remains the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. We truly appreciate your patience and continued encouragement.”

As the NPFL season progresses, Lobi Stars find themselves in a challenging position, currently sitting at the bottom of the league table with just 25 points accrued from 33 matches.

As for Enugu Rangers, the reigning NPFL champions have lost their status as title contenders. They are currently sitting in the 8th spot on the league table with 46 points in 33 games.