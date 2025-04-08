NPFL Updates: Four Managers Nominated For Monthly Award, Lobi Stars Under Investigation

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has nominated four coaches for the Manager of the Month award for March.

The nominees for the NPFL Manager of the Month award are Finidi George from Rivers United, Mbwas Mangut from Plateau United, Kennedy Boboye from Akwa United, and Ladan Bosso from Bayelsa United.

Finidi George has successfully guided Rivers United to an impressive record of three wins and one draw over the past month, helping the team maintain their position in second place on the NPFL table.

Mbwas Mangut has made significant strides with Plateau United, leading them out of the relegation zone by securing three wins and a draw during the same period.

Kennedy Boboye’s strategic expertise has propelled Akwa United’s efforts to avoid relegation, as the team notched up four wins from five matches despite sitting in 18th place on the league table, with 37 points.

Ladan Bosso has also made a notable impact at Bayelsa United, steering the team through an unbeaten month, with three wins and two draws.

The winner of the Manager of the Month award will be determined by a panel of experts in Nigerian football and announced next week.

In the meantime, Daniel Ogunmodede, head coach of Remo Stars, remains optimistic about his team’s title aspirations despite a recent defeat to Rivers United.

This loss reduced their lead at the top of the table to five points, but Ogunmodede expressed confidence in their ability to reclaim momentum during the final stretch of the season.

The Sky Blue Stars will face Lobi Stars in a rescheduled matchday 30 encounter on Wednesday, and Ogunmodede is motivated to secure maximum points in their remaining home games.

“We are determined to bounce back and stay in contention,” he commented. “With strong performances, we look forward to discussing our title prospects in the coming weeks.”

Lobi Stars’ Match-fixing Scandal

Off the pitch, the NPFL board is taking allegations of betting and match-fixing against Lobi Stars seriously.

The club’s media officer, Emmanuel Ujah, recently brought these concerns to light during an interview, expressing frustration over the team’s current standings. He suggested possible solutions to improve the situation by restructuring the team and management.

In response to the allegations, a player from Lobi Stars defended the team’s integrity, attributing their struggles to internal conflicts rather than misconduct on the field.

“Players are never happy to lose matches; it’s important for management to unite and focus on the game,” the player stated anonymously, according to the Punch.

The Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, assured that an internal inquiry is underway to address these claims thoroughly. He emphasized the commitment to approaching the situation without bias and to implementing preventive measures moving forward.

Currently, Lobi Stars find themselves at the bottom of the league table with just 24 points after 31 matches, having struggled to secure a win since December 14. Challenges off the field, including frequent coaching changes and facility issues, have further complicated the club’s situation this season.