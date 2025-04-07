NPFL Updates: Shootings Stars React To Ikorodu City’s Ordeal, Finidi Happy With Win Over Remo, Others

Shooting Stars have issued a statement clarifying that they did not hold Ikorodu City players and officials hostage following their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match on Sunday, April 6.

The Oluyole Warriors ended the NPFL encounter against Nurudeen Aweroro’s side with a 0-0 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

After the match, it was reported that Shooting Stars supporters vandalized Ikorodu City’s bus, and the players and officials remained at the stadium for approximately two hours before being safely escorted out by military personnel.

In their statement, Shooting Stars emphasized that the decision to keep the opposing team and match officials inside the stadium was taken as a precaution due to a tense atmosphere outside. “We wish to clearly state, through this medium, that no players and officials were held hostage after Sunday’s match,” the statement reads.

“We saw it as essential to ensure the safety of both teams and the match officials after being informed of the unsafe conditions outside.”

They further refuted claims that Ikorodu City’s players and officials were attacked and clarified that their departure from the arena was well-guarded by security personnel.

Nasarawa United Get Cash Reward

Nasarawa United assistant coach Mohammed Saidu Bashir expressed relief at his team’s return to winning form in the NPFL.

The Solid Miners bounced back from a prior defeat to Kwara United with a convincing 2-0 victory over Akwa United in Lafia on Sunday. This crucial win moved Salisu Yusuf’s side out of the relegation zone.

“This is a great turnaround for us after the disappointing away loss to Kwara United on matchday 31,” Bashir remarked post-match.

He acknowledged the quality of Akwa United, a former league champion, but emphasized the importance of the points for his team as they strive to stabilize in the league. “We are thrilled to be back in contention and look forward to building on this success in our next home game against Plateau United”, he noted.

Nasarawa United also welcomed their fans back to the Lafia City Stadium for the first time in five months since a league-related ban, and Bashir noted that their presence significantly boosted the players’ morale. “It’s wonderful to have our fans back supporting us; their enthusiasm was a tremendous lift, and we look forward to seeing more of their spirit in the remaining matches,” the coach added.

In recognition of their hard work, the Nasarawa United players were rewarded with 1 million naira following their victory over Akwa United, presented by the state commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu.

This win marked a pivotal point for the Solid Miners, who now have 39 points from 32 matches and are eager to take on Plateau United in their next league fixture.

Meanwhile, Kwara United’s technical adviser, Tunde Sanni, reflected on missed opportunities that led to a draw with Plateau United.

Despite holding their opponents to a goalless stalemate at the New Jos Stadium, Sanni felt his team should have claimed all three points had they capitalized on their scoring chances.

“We have to be grateful for the point,” he stated in a post-match interview. “We struggled with our finishing, and if we had been more clinical, we could have walked away with the win.”

Rivers United’s technical adviser, Finidi George, praised his team’s solid performance in their 1-0 victory over league leaders Remo Stars, closing the gap to five points.

He acknowledged the challenge posed by Remo Stars but believed his side deserved the win after managing to convert one of their chances. “It was a tough match, but I believe we earned this victory,” Finidi asserted.

Finally, Bendel Insurance forward Bernard Ovoke reflected on the team’s goalless draw against Rangers, expressing confidence in their ambitions for the season.

He stated that the result would not deter their determination and encouraged his teammates to remain resilient in preparation for their upcoming match against Kwara United.

“While we didn’t achieve the result we desired in Benin, we will keep our heads up and be ready to bounce back in Ilorin,” Ovoke stated.