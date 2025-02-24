NPFL Updates: Babaganaru Named Lobi Stars Coach, Heartland FC Celebrate FA Cup Win, Others

Mohammed Babaganaru has rejoined Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Lobi Stars as the interim head coach, stepping back into the role he previously held during the 2022-2023 season.

With his wealth of experience, Babaganaru will lead the Pride of Benue for the remainder of the NPFL campaign.

Babaganaru’s appointment follows the resignation of former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi, who stepped down two weeks after ago. Under Amokachi’s leadership, the team faced challenges and currently sits at the bottom of the league table.

In a move to strengthen the coaching team, John Gaadi has been brought on as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Lobi Stars will be looking to build momentum as they prepare to face Niger Tornadoes in a much-anticipated North-Central derby on Wednesday in Bauchi.

In other news, Heartland FC proudly celebrated their victory in the 2025 Imo State Federation Cup, where they defeated non-league side OISA FC 2-0 in the final at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. The Naze Millionaires expressed optimism that this victory will mark the beginning of a positive season.

“We are the 2025 Imo FA Champions. We have reclaimed what seemed to be our birthright and we shall take it up from here,” the club stated on X, commending both the players and their technical crew led by Emmanuel Amuneke for their efforts.

Heartland and OISA FC will represent the state in the national playoff of the President Federation Cup.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes have announced the Lafia City Stadium as their home ground for the remainder of the season, providing a new base following the NPFL’s ban on their original venue, the Bako Kontagora Stadium. Their alternate ground, Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, was also not approved by the league body.

Tornadoes will play their first match at Lafia against Enyimba this weekend, while also gearing up for a critical clash with Lobi Stars in a matchday 27 encounter on Wednesday.

Additionally, Akwa United forward Chijioke Alakwe is set to miss around four weeks of action due to a shoulder injury sustained during the State FA Cup semi-final against Godswill Akpabio United.

The former Sheikh Jamal player has made a significant contribution to the team, scoring five goals this season. Akwa United will look to bounce back as they face Kano Pillars in a matchday 26 NPFL encounter on Wednesday, currently positioned 19th on the table with 24 points from 25 matches.