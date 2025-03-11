NPFL Updates: Katsina United Aim For Strong Finish, Coach Babaganaru Exit Lobi Stars, Other

Katsina United midfielder Promise Damala has shared the team’s determination to approach each remaining Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match as if it were a final, aiming for a strong finish to the season.

Damala emphasized the Chanji Boys’ commitment to securing maximum points in their upcoming NPFL game against Niger Tornadoes, stating, “We are heading to Lafia intending to clinch three points against Niger Tornadoes.

“We are set to treat every match as a final, striving to end the league on a high note. Our experienced and dedicated coach, along with the support of our passionate fans, fuels our motivation, and we are committed to delivering for them and wearing our badge with pride.”

In a recent development, Mohammed Babaganaru has parted ways with Lobi Stars, just a month after taking on the role of technical adviser for the team.

Babaganaru decided to leave during a training session, citing concerns over player commitment as a key reason.

Currently, Lobi Stars find themselves at the bottom of the league table, having recorded five wins, eight draws, and 15 defeats in 28 matches. They are set to face Bayelsa United this weekend in Yenagoa.

Katsina United’s head coach, Azeez Audu, has identified anxiety as a contributing factor to the team’s struggles with finishing. He plans to address this mental challenge by working closely with the players to enhance their psychological resilience.

Following a recent 1-0 victory against Shooting Stars at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium, Audu remarked, “We will focus on supporting our players mentally, as anxiety has affected their ability to convert opportunities. They possess the necessary skills; now we need to help them relax and make the right decisions on the pitch.”

Katsina United currently sit in 13th position on the league table, holding 34 points.

Meanwhile, Plateau United’s technical adviser, Mbwas Mangut, has stressed the importance of minimizing mistakes in their remaining league matches.

With the team positioned 14th in the NPFL table, also with 34 points, Mangut is committed to maximizing their performance after their recent 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors.

He conveyed the team’s determination, stating, “Given our current standing, we must avoid errors. We are focused on gathering points and exploring different strategies to secure wins.”

“Once we start winning with greater margins, you’ll see the full potential of our team, but for now, our primary goal is to focus on accumulating points.”