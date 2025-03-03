Obasa, Meranda To Resign As Lagos Assembly Reconvenes

There are strong indications that both the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and the current Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, may step down from their positions this week.

Reports suggest that their resignation is part of a resolution reached by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in a recent meeting to pave the way for a new Speaker from Lagos West, likely to be announced on Wednesday.

For weeks, the Assembly has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following the removal of Obasa by 32 out of 40 lawmakers on January 13, 2025. Meranda was immediately named Speaker by the same lawmakers. However, Obasa challenged his removal in court, arguing that due process was not followed.

The crisis took a dramatic turn on February 27 when Obasa, accompanied by heavy security, stormed the Assembly and held a controversial plenary session with only four lawmakers, insisting he remained the Speaker. The following day, over 35 lawmakers appeared before the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, as the case was adjourned to March 7 for hearing.

The turmoil has deepened divisions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, with the GAC and party members aligning with either Obasa or Meranda. The crisis has also intensified the rivalry between the party’s two major factions, the Justice Forum and the Mandate Movement.

House To Reconvene On March 3

Amid the leadership dispute, lawmakers are set to resume plenary on Monday, March 3. A message sent by the Acting Clerk of the House on Sunday evening directed legislative staff to report for duty as normal business resumes.

The message read: “Good evening Distinguished Colleagues… I have the instruction of the Acting Clerk to inform you all that there would be Plenary Session tomorrow, Monday 3rd March 2025.

“To this end, all Officers are requested to report for duty as normal Legislative business resumes. Pls inform others. Thank you.”

However, earlier on Sunday, the House directed all staff and legislative aides to work remotely until further notice due to safety concerns arising from the ongoing leadership crisis.

The directive, issued by Acting Clerk Babatunde Abubakar in a memo, stated: “To this end, all categories of staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and legislative aides are requested to work remotely from home until further notice.”

The move aims to protect staff and prevent potential violence as tensions remain high in the Assembly.