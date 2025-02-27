BREAKING: Amidst Heavy Security, Obasa Storms Lagos Assembly, Takes Over Speaker’s Office

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has arrived at the Assembly Complex with security operatives.

Naija News reports that the Obasa came with more than 11 Police officers and headed straight to the Speaker’s Office amidst reports of the withdrawal of the new speaker’s security operatives.

Recall that security aides attached to Obasa were on Thursday restored, while those assigned to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

A source close to Obasa’s camp confirmed the development, revealing that his security aides were reinstated earlier in the morning.

“They have restored all Obasa’s security aides as of this morning,” the source disclosed in an interview with the Punch.

The restoration of Obasa’s security personnel comes just hours after all police escorts assigned to Speaker Meranda and those securing the legislative complex were withdrawn, sparking serious safety concerns.

Confirming the withdrawal of Meranda’s security details, her Special Adviser on Information, Victor Ganzallo, expressed deep concern, warning that the decision leaves the Speaker and the Assembly complex exposed to potential threats.

“As we speak, all security has been withdrawn from the Speaker, and she is now on her own,” Ganzallo stated