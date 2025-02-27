‘All Obasa’s Security Aides Have Been Restored, While Meranda’s Aides Withdrawn’

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the Lagos State House of Assembly, security aides attached to impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa have been restored, while those assigned to the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, have been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that a source close to Obasa’s camp confirmed the development on Thursday, revealing that his security aides were reinstated earlier in the morning.

“They have restored all Obasa’s security aides as of this morning,” the source disclosed in an interview with the Punch.

The restoration of Obasa’s security personnel comes just hours after all police escorts assigned to Speaker Meranda and those securing the legislative complex were withdrawn, sparking serious safety concerns.

Meranda Now ‘Vulnerable and Open to Attack’—Aide

Confirming the withdrawal of Meranda’s security details, her Special Adviser on Information, Victor Ganzallo, expressed deep concern, warning that the decision leaves the Speaker and the Assembly complex exposed to potential threats.

“As we speak, all security has been withdrawn from the Speaker, and she is now on her own,” Ganzallo stated.

He further emphasized the urgent need for a resolution, describing the situation as unprecedented.

Ganzallo noted, “The Speaker is now vulnerable and open to attack. This is an unprecedented situation that requires urgent resolution.”