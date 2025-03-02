Lagos Assembly Issues New Directives To Staff And Legislatives Aides

The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered all staff and legislative aides to work remotely until further notice, citing the growing leadership crisis within the Assembly.

The directive, aimed at ensuring the safety of Assembly personnel, was contained in an internal memo issued by the Acting Clerk, Mr. A.T.B. Ottun, a copy of which was obtained by TheWest Newspaper.

The leadership crisis, which has left the operations of the Assembly in disarray, prompted the decision to implement remote work.

In the memo, Ottun explained that the measure was necessary to prevent disruptions and safeguard personnel.

He also referenced Head of Service (HOS) circular 005, dated January 15, 2025, which confirmed recent leadership changes, including his appointment as Acting Clerk.

“The leadership of the House has approved this measure as a precautionary step pending the resolution of the current crisis,” Ottun stated in the memo.

Staff Instructed To Maintain Communication

The directive applies to all categories of staff, including those under LAHASCOM and legislative aides.

“All categories of staff, including LAHASCOM and legislative aides, are requested to work from home until further notice,” the memo reads.

Despite working remotely, staff have been instructed to remain accessible.

“Please ensure that your lines of communication remain open, as you may be called upon to perform assignments as the situation evolves,” Ottun added.

Meranda Assures Staff Of Safety And Stability

The decision to shift operations online comes amid escalating tensions within the Assembly, following disputes over House leadership and appointments.

However, Ottun reassured staff that Assembly leadership remains focused on resolving the crisis peacefully.

“Rt. Hon. (Princess) Lasbat Mojisola Meranda is deeply committed to ensuring your safety and working towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis,” he affirmed.