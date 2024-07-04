Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 4th July, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 4th July 2024

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has called for synergized efforts among all arms of government and other stakeholders in the task of building a prosperous Nigeria.

The President, who spoke on Wednesday through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the first-ever Legislative Open organised by the House of Representatives, declared that the task of building a strong and united Nigeria rests on the shoulders of not only the executive arm, but also the legislative and judicial arms of government.

Tinubu expressed the readiness of his administration to cooperate and collaborate with other arms of government and stakeholders in building a better Nigeria everyone would be proud of.

He challenged the lawmakers to engage in robust oversight of the activities of government as a way of carrying out its check and balance function to ensure accountability, while ensuring that corrections are made where the need arises.

He also reminded the lawmakers of the need to organize regular town hall meetings with the people they represent in Abuja so everyone can make a contribution to governance.

President Tinubu asked the lawmakers to focus on representative democracy, which he said promotes inclusivity, accountability and good governance.

The Senate has laid the blame for the recent suicide bombing in Gwoza, Borno State, at the feet of failure of intelligence on the part of the nation’s security forces.

This was part of the conclusions reached by the lawmakers at a debate on the issue during plenary on Wednesday.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio championed the line of thought while making contributions during the debate on the suicide bombings which occurred last weekend.

The chief whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who sponsored the debate, identified the Mandara Mountains, Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region as the remaining terrorists’ strongholds.

Following the debate, the lawmakers urged the Federal Government to direct the military to re-think its conventional strategies in fighting insurgency and other crimes by deploying modern technology and scientific tactics.

The Senators observed that conventional methods of fighting insurgence such as deployment of troops, appeared not to be succeeding as terrorists continued to use non-conventional approaches in killing Nigerians and destroying their means of livelihood.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has given the commitment of the judiciary to always deliver justice in all matters, and asked that the judicial arm be given the free hand to operate.

The CJN, who spoke on Wednesday, assured President Bola Tinubu that the judiciary would not disappoint his administration, but asked that the judicial arm be “left to function to perform its role unhindered, as much as possible.”

He stressed that without justice, there can’t be peace, assuring that the judiciary would always ensure justice is served so peace can reign in the nation.

Naija News reports Ariwoola made the submission during the groundbreaking ceremony of a N37 billion construction of the Abuja Division of Appeal Court Complex at Daki- biyu, Abuja.

The CJN appreciated President Tinubu for his care and concern for the judiciary and asked the President to consider other pending requests, specifically noting the accommodation for members of the Supreme Court.

Ariwoola also appreciated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and requested that he convey the message of the judiciary to Mr. President.

The Senate on Wednesday raised an alarm over the increase in substandard Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, and diesel in the Nigerian market.

Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong observed that on June 16, 2024, a report revealed that 12 diesel cargoes conveying a total of 660 kilotons of diesel, were exported by refineries to offshore Lome, Togo for further distribution to West African markets, mainly Nigeria.

He stated that the quality of the said diesel was below the Nigerian standard in terms of flash and Sulphur levels.

He further disclosed that; even though the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) recently revised the standards of diesel importation into Nigeria in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, it has been incapable of enforcing compliance with the standards.

The lawmakers subsequently set up an ad-hoc committee to launch an investigation into the continued importation of hazardous petroleum products, and dumping of substandard diesel into Nigeria.

The presidency has countered the remarks of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on the omission of Nigeria from the Harvard Business School class of 2025.

Naija News reported that Nigeria was omitted from the Harvard Business School class of 2025 program, which selected sixteen countries for its global immersion course.

Speaking on the development, the former Anambra governor lamented that the country’s reputation and attractiveness to international institutions and investors have recently been severely impacted by major obvious drawbacks.

Obi stated this on Wednesday via his X handle.

He said the omission of Nigeria, despite the program leader being a Nigerian professor, is particularly striking given the country’s potential and capabilities.

In response, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, in a post via X, stated that there was no correlation between the Harvard Business School’s prerogative of selection in its Field Global Immersion course and Nigeria’s image.

He further referenced the institution’s publication regarding the selection of countries for the course.

Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has emphasized that state governors are advocating for fiscal federalism to enable individual states to afford a living wage for Nigerian workers.

Oyebanji, while reiterating the interest of the Nigerian Governor Forum (NGF), said that no state governors want to retrench workers because they are not able to afford the new minimum wage.

Naija News reports that the Ekiti State governor made these remarks in reaction to the lingering argument between organized labour, state and the federal government and other major stakeholders over the proposed new minimum wage.

Speaking during the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Ado-Ekiti Ekiti, Oyebanji highlighted the importance of preventing the downsizing of the workforce by ensuring that states can determine what they can afford without resorting to retrenchment.

Fifteen senators from the Southeast region, on Wednesday, held a closed-door meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), advocating for the release of detained Biafran Nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, took place on Wednesday and was followed by the submission of a letter to President Bola Tinubu, urging his intervention.

During the discussions, the senators expressed concerns over the adverse impact of Kanu’s continued detention on the socio-economic activities in the South East.

They argued that the region’s development remains stagnant as long as Kanu remains in custody. “The economy and social life in the South East have suffered enough,” stated Abaribe, emphasizing the broad repercussions of the ongoing detention.

Abaribe, who also served as Kanu’s surety in 2017, relayed details of a recent visit to the IPOB leader at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja.

According to Abaribe, Kanu has agreed to abide by any conditions that may be set for his release. The senator expressed optimism that Kanu’s release could significantly reduce the tension and acrimony that have enveloped the region since his detention began in 2021.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he did not discuss the issue of releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, during his meeting with South East governors in Enugu state.

Naija News earlier reported that Obasanjo, alongside Chief Emeka Anyaoku and His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, met with the South East governors.

Following the meeting, there have been speculations that Obasanjo might have pitched his tent with those calling for the release of the agitator.

However, in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president disclosed that the meeting was held to discuss regional development issues and not the purported release of Kanu.

He asserted that discussions concerning the release of the IPOB leader did not take place in his presence.

Speaking further, he explained that the meeting also touched on issues such as security and infrastructure, economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

President Bola Tinubu has approved 40 houses for the top judiciary officers, 10 houses for the Court of Appeal, 20 for the FCT High Court and 10 for the Federal High Court, as well as retirement homes for the Presidents.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during the groundbreaking ceremony of a N37 billion construction of the Abuja Division of Appeal Court Complex at Daki- biyu, Abuja.

Wike, during the event, emphasized the importance President Tinubu attaches to the welfare of Judiciary staff in a bid to institutionalize justice across the country.

The FCT Minister also used the medium to clarify that no Area Council Chairmen has power over any land in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a public warning regarding a planned protest against its operations.

Naija News reports that there have been massive calls for a nationwide protest against the EFCC on social media following illegal raids carried out by its operatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency claims a shadowy group has been mobilizing young Nigerians, including students, through social media campaigns, encouraging them to protest against the EFCC.

According to the EFCC, this movement is being promoted as a form of resistance to its enforcement activities, particularly those targeting cybercrimes.

The Commission expressed concerns about the involvement of individuals under investigation or prosecution, suggesting that these corrupt elements may be attempting to incite a national uprising that could threaten the country’s peace and security.

While the EFCC acknowledges the right of citizens to protest, it emphasized that it will not tolerate any disruptions to law and order, especially around its office locations nationwide.

