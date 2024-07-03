Substandard Petrol, Diesel Flooding Nigerian Markets — Senate Raises Alarm

The Senate on Wednesday raised an alarm over the increase in substandard Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, and diesel in the Nigerian market.

Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong observed that on June 16, 2024, a report revealed that 12 diesel cargoes conveying a total of 660 kilotons of diesel, were exported by refineries to offshore Lome, Togo for further distribution to West African markets, mainly Nigeria.

He stated that the quality of the said diesel was below the Nigerian standard in terms of flash and Sulphur levels.

He further disclosed that; even though the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) recently revised the standards of diesel importation into Nigeria in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, it has been incapable of enforcing compliance with the standards.

The lawmakers subsequently set up an ad-hoc committee to launch an investigation into the continued importation of hazardous petroleum products, and dumping of substandard diesel into Nigeria

Again Ekpeyong avered that the NMDPRA has continued to issue import licences for diesel and jet, despite sufficient local production capacity.

As the lawmakers expressed anger over what they described as sabotage and a clear failure of the objectives of the PIA, the Upper Chamber asserted that those found culpable in the illicit act must face the wrath of the law.