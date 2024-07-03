‘We Won’t Tolerate Any Breakdown Of Law’ – EFCC Warns Promoters Of Planned Protest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a public warning regarding a planned protest against its operations.

Naija News reports that there have been massive calls for a nationwide protest against the EFCC on social media following illegal raids carried out by its operatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency claims a shadowy group has been mobilizing young Nigerians, including students, through social media campaigns, encouraging them to protest against the EFCC.

According to the EFCC, this movement is being promoted as a form of resistance to its enforcement activities, particularly those targeting cybercrimes.

The Commission expressed concerns about the involvement of individuals under investigation or prosecution, suggesting that these corrupt elements may be attempting to incite a national uprising that could threaten the country’s peace and security.

While the EFCC acknowledges the right of citizens to protest, it emphasized that it will not tolerate any disruptions to law and order, especially around its office locations nationwide.

The Commission has stated that it is collaborating with other security agencies to address any potential threats.

The EFCC has also called on parents, guardians, and heads of tertiary institutions to prevent their wards from being exploited as tools in this campaign against the Commission.

It stressed that its efforts to combat corruption and cybercrime are aimed at safeguarding the future of Nigeria’s youth.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, reiterated that the Commission remains committed to maintaining Nigeria’s stability and security amidst these emerging challenges.