‘All The Judiciary Needs Is To Be Left To Perform Its Role Unhindered’ – CJN Sends Message To Tinubu

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has given the commitment of the judiciary to always deliver justice in all matters, and asked that the judicial arm be given the free hand to operate.

The CJN, who spoke on Wednesday, assured President Bola Tinubu that the judiciary would not disappoint his administration, but asked that the judicial arm be “left to function to perform its role unhindered, as much as possible.”

He stressed that without justice, there can’t be peace, assuring that the judiciary would always ensure justice is served so peace can reign in the nation.

Naija News reports Ariwoola made the submission during the groundbreaking ceremony of a N37 billion construction of the Abuja Division of Appeal Court Complex at Daki- biyu, Abuja.

The CJN appreciated President Tinubu for his care and concern for the judiciary and asked the President to consider other pending requests, specifically noting the accommodation for members of the Supreme Court.

Ariwoola also appreciated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and requested that he convey the message of the judiciary to Mr. President.

CJN Ariwoola said: “What we are having is a great thing. We’ve gotten the division of the Court in Abuja to manage the small space they occupy. Now you have 10 Courtrooms and Offices in a five-storey building.

“On behalf of the judiciary, the honourable minister of the FCT, we thank you very much, we appreciate you for this that you are doing. You’ve just told the whole world, that not only the Court of Appeal will benefit from your legacy, but also the heads of various courts and the other courts.

“I understand you had mentioned that not even the apex court will be forgotten. My board of justices of the Supreme Court are not here, but they said I should pass it on to the honourable minister of the FCT, that we don’t have another place to go to other than the FCT. So, we believe that your administration and the administration of your boss, the head of government, will not forget about the apex court in the legacy being given to the judiciary.

“We appreciate Mr. President, and with through, the Attorney General, and yourself as the FCT Minister, to convey our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mr. President for all the things he has been doing and for the promises, we shall not disappoint, we shall not let you down.

“All the judiciary needs, is to be left to function to perform its role unhindered, as much as possible, like the President of the Bar said, once you take care of the judiciary, you’ve taken care of justice. If you cry for peace anywhere in the world without justice, that can be no peace. We guarantee peace, we promise to ensure that peace is given to whoever is due so that we can all enjoy peace. Justice is important and imperative. We promise we will always give justice.

“The effort given today, for breaking the ground for the construction of these airy feasts of five floors of the division, the headquarters remains the headquarters, the division of the court of the appeal does not have to be part of the headquarters, and that is what has happened. We will use it well; we assure the minister. The FCT court is also yearning for the accommodation of its courts, not only for the Magistrates, the courts too need courtrooms and chambers.”

Speaking at the event, Wike said President Tinubu had approved N30 billion out of the N37 billion in the 2024 budget and promised to deliver the edifice by September 2025 Legal year.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the judiciary needs to remain the hope of the common man and not just what the rich can afford.

On her part, the President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, commended Wike for starting what he promised.

She said the edifice will facilitate a smoother dispensation of justice in Nigeria, pointing out that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere in the world.