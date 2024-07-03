President Tinubu Approves Houses For Top Judiciary Officers, Court Of Appeal, FCT High Court And Federal High Court

President Bola Tinubu has approved 40 houses for the top judiciary officers, 10 houses for the Court of Appeal, 20 for the FCT High Court and 10 for the Federal High Court, as well as retirement homes for the Presidents.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during the groundbreaking ceremony of a N37 billion construction of the Abuja Division of Appeal Court Complex at Daki- biyu, Abuja.

Wike, during the event, emphasized the importance President Tinubu attaches to the welfare of Judiciary staff in a bid to institutionalize justice across the country.

The FCT Minister also used the medium to clarify that no Area Council Chairmen has power over any land in Abuja.

Wike said: “I can say this with authority, when this memo came to FCT I thought it was president, immediately I was asked to present the memo, and the first thing from his mouth was Approved, so that tells you the importance of the issues of judiciary.

“But of all, we must thank Mr. President, when the president of the Court of Appeal came last year during their legal year, you know sometimes when you make a request and you see a politician accepts, most of them don’t agree but knowing that the president we have and his commitment I know it will come to reality.

“When I told the president, and he asked why you need to wait, after all, it is the FCT that rehabilitated the National Assembly phase 1, it is FCT that rehabilitated the National Assembly phase 2, which is an arm of government, so why are you not going to do this for this part of the government.

“I want to commend Mr. President and that is the essence of the renewed hope agenda because a lot of people have lost hope, they are things that must be done if you want to get it right, and one of the things that must be done for this country is to put justiciary where they are supposed to be.

“I will not be part of any projects of this nature that will take 2 years I will not be part of, this is one project that I have seen that is well covered in the budget, this project will cost us 37, billion naira but in the budget, Mr President has provided 30, billion Naira.”