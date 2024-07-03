Obasanjo Shares Details Of Meeting With Southeast Govs, Says Nnamdi Kanu Not Involved

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he did not discuss the issue of releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, during his meeting with South East governors in Enugu state.

Naija News earlier reported that Obasanjo alongside Chief Emeka Anyaoku and His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, met with the South East governors.

Following the meeting, there have being speculations that Obasanjo might have pitched his tent with those calling for the release of the agitator.

However, in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president disclosed that the meeting was held to discuss regional development issues and not the purported release of Kanu.

He asserted that discussions concerning the release of the IPOB leader did not take place in his presence.

Speaking further, he explained that the meeting also touched on issues such as security and infrastructure, economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

Obasanjo said “The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence.”