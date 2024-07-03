South-East Senators Meet AGF, Writes Tinubu Over Kanu

Fifteen senators from the Southeast region, on Wednesday, held a closed-door meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), advocating for the release of detained Biafran Nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, took place on Wednesday and was followed by the submission of a letter to President Bola Tinubu, urging his intervention.

During the discussions, the senators expressed concerns over the adverse impact of Kanu’s continued detention on the socio-economic activities in the South East.

They argued that the region’s development remains stagnant as long as Kanu remains in custody. “The economy and social life in the South East have suffered enough,” stated Abaribe, emphasizing the broad repercussions of the ongoing detention.

Abaribe, who also served as Kanu’s surety in 2017, relayed details of a recent visit to the IPOB leader at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja.

According to Abaribe, Kanu has agreed to abide by any conditions that may be set for his release. The senator expressed optimism that Kanu’s release could significantly reduce the tension and acrimony that have enveloped the region since his detention began in 2021.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and extradited to Nigeria to face fresh terrorism charges, after jumping bail in September 2017.

His re-arrest came after his residence in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, was raided during a military crackdown.

Although Kanu has pleaded not guilty to the charges, his bail was denied by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, citing his previous bail jump.

In a related development, governors from the five Southeast states convened in Enugu on Tuesday and resolved to also meet President Tinubu to advocate for Kanu’s release. This collective regional approach underscores the significant political and social stakes involved and the broad desire for a resolution that could pave the way for peace and normalcy in the South East.